Appeal after women followed and harassed in Weston-super-Mare
We’re investigating reports that a number of women were followed and harassed by an unknown male in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 20 December at around 10pm.
One victim has come forward to report being followed into Aarthiee Convenience Store on Locking Road, where she was cornered by the man and intimidated.
Police would like to hear from two other women who they believe were also followed in the Locking Road/Station Road area that evening.
The man is described as black, around 6ft, of medium build, around 50 years of age, wearing a black puffer coat, woolly hat and a chain around his neck.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221298368
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.