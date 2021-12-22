Appeal after women followed and harassed in Weston-super-Mare

We’re investigating reports that a number of women were followed and harassed by an unknown male in Weston-super-Mare on Monday 20 December at around 10pm.

One victim has come forward to report being followed into Aarthiee Convenience Store on Locking Road, where she was cornered by the man and intimidated.

Police would like to hear from two other women who they believe were also followed in the Locking Road/Station Road area that evening.

The man is described as black, around 6ft, of medium build, around 50 years of age, wearing a black puffer coat, woolly hat and a chain around his neck.

If you have information that could help police, please all 101, quoting reference 5221298368.