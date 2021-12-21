CCTV appeal after shop worker assaulted in Clevedon
CCTV images of two people we wish to identify are being released as part of our investigation into an assault on a shop worker in Clevedon.
The victim sustained a fractured ankle and required hospital treatment after being assaulted in a store in Great Western Road at about 6pm on Thursday 7 October.
We hope the public can help us identify the two people, pictured below, who we wish to talk to as part of our ongoing enquiries.
The male is described as white, in his 30s, with black hair and short beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and black trainers.
The female is said to be white, in her 30s, with long bright red hair. She was seen wearing a pink jumper and blue jeans.
Anyone who recognises the pair, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference number 5221234479.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.