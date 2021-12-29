CCTV image issued after police car damaged in Bridgwater

We’re issuing an image of a man we want to identify in connection with criminal damage caused to a police car.

While officers were dealing with a public order incident in High Street, Bridgwater, at around 3.20am on Saturday 4 December, a man jumped onto a police car and tried to break his way inside. He then used his elbow to smash the rear windscreen before running off.

Damage caused to the marked police car

We want to speak to the man in the image about this incident. He’s described as white, with short dark hair and wearing a black Vans hooded top, with a white logo on the front.

If you can help identify him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284772.