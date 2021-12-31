Family tribute to motorcyclist who died following collision in Paulton

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a single-vehicle collision in Paulton earlier this week have released a tribute.

Jack Bushnell, aged 17, died at the scene of the collision, which happened in Hallatrow Road at about 6.20pm on Monday 27 December.

The tribute reads: “Our son that everyone loved and we will all miss. You will always be in our hearts.”

Jack’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them.