Five men charged after cannabis factories discovered in Bristol and South Gloucestershire

Five men have been arrested and charged following a proactive police operation in Bristol and South Gloucestershire yesterday (Wednesday 15 December) to tackle drug crime.

Officers executing warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act targeted five addresses in Filton and Stockwood where they believed cannabis was being grown, using illegally supplied energy.

They seized a total of 600 cannabis plants and 25kg of dried cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £714,000.

Those charged are:

Gramoz Zavalani, 41, of Fifth Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug

Nika Gjevahir, 26, of Sixth Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

Dushi Protoduari, 20 of Whittock Road, Stockwood – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug

Fatbarah Kastrati, 24 of Filton Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

Gentian Almeta, 26 of no fixed abode – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority

All five men were remanded in custody and appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 16 December). Further court appearances will take place in due course.

Enquiries continue. For information on how to spot the signs cannabis is being grown in your community and how to report suspicions to police, visit our website.