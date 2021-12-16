Five men charged after cannabis factories discovered in Bristol and South Gloucestershire
Five men have been arrested and charged following a proactive police operation in Bristol and South Gloucestershire yesterday (Wednesday 15 December) to tackle drug crime.
Officers executing warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act targeted five addresses in Filton and Stockwood where they believed cannabis was being grown, using illegally supplied energy.
They seized a total of 600 cannabis plants and 25kg of dried cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £714,000.
Those charged are:
- Gramoz Zavalani, 41, of Fifth Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug
- Nika Gjevahir, 26, of Sixth Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority
- Dushi Protoduari, 20 of Whittock Road, Stockwood – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug
- Fatbarah Kastrati, 24 of Filton Avenue, Filton – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority
- Gentian Almeta, 26 of no fixed abode – charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority
All five men were remanded in custody and appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 16 December). Further court appearances will take place in due course.
Enquiries continue. For information on how to spot the signs cannabis is being grown in your community and how to report suspicions to police, visit our website.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.