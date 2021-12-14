Have you seen Jorbi Almenara?
Can you help us find wanted 38-year-old Jorbi Almenara?
We hope the public can help us find him as he is subject of a warrant regarding two assault charges.
Jorbi has links to Bath, Bristol and South Gloucestershire.
He is described as average build, about 5ft 9ins, has brown eyes, cropped brown hair and usually has facial hair. He is said to have a Spanish accent too.
If you see Jorbi, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221164255, or ring 101 with any other information.