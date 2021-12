We’re seeking the public’s help to find Kye Phillips.

The 24-year-old is wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

Phillips is described as white, male, average build and about 5ft 4ins. He has dark hair and blue eyes and has previously gone by the name of Jordan Morgan.

He has links with North and South Bristol.

If you see him, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221271412, or ring 101 with any other information.