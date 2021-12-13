Man charged with impersonating police officer
A man will appear in court in the new year after being charged with impersonating a police officer.
Thomas Cox, 20, is alleged to have driven along Fishponds Road, in Bristol, on Sunday 12 December and tried to encourage a male motorist to pull over by using blue and red flashing lights. Emergency services in the UK do not use forward-facing red lights.
Cox, of Quantock Close in Warmley, has been charged with impersonating a police officer, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He has been released on unconditional bail and is due before Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 January.
In October, Avon and Somerset Police published details of a new officer verification process to help reassure people that they can check whether someone identifying as an officer is genuinely who they say they are.