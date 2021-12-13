Man charged with impersonating police officer

A man will appear in court in the new year after being charged with impersonating a police officer.

Thomas Cox, 20, is alleged to have driven along Fishponds Road, in Bristol, on Sunday 12 December and tried to encourage a male motorist to pull over by using blue and red flashing lights. Emergency services in the UK do not use forward-facing red lights.

Cox, of Quantock Close in Warmley, has been charged with impersonating a police officer, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been released on unconditional bail and is due before Bristol Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 January.