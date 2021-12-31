Man due in court after two officers assaulted in Clevedon

A 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after two police officers were assaulted and one was subjected to homophobic abuse.

Ronald Burton, of Clevedon, has been charged with offences including aggravated actual bodily harm, assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage, and is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 31 December).

The charges relate to an incident at a property in Clevedon at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday 29 December, in which two officers were assaulted and suffered facial injuries, with one of them subjected to homophobic abuse. A police vehicle was also damaged. One of the officers required hospital treatment for his injuries.