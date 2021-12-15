Man in court charged with supply of class A drugs in Yeovil

A 26-year-old man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Yeovil.

Junior Renford, of Charlton in Greenwich, London, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 15) charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The offences are alleged to have happened between October and November this year.

Renford was remanded in custody to next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 17 January, 2022.