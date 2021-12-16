PC dismissed after misconduct hearing

A police officer has been dismissed after allegations of gross misconduct were proven at a hearing held this week.

PC Ian Rawlinson was found to have breached standards of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and confidentiality.

The hearing followed an investigation carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which concluded the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

The allegations related to the officer maintaining inappropriate and unprofessional contact with two women he met during the course of his duties.

Supt Jane Wigmore, head of Professional Standards, said: “PC Rawlinson has discredited the police service by his actions and has failed to live up to the high standards of professional behaviour expected of him.

“It’s completely unacceptable for an officer to begin, or attempt to begin, a relationship with someone they’ve met during the course of their duties and PC Rawlinson would have known the consequences of deeply inappropriate behaviour such as his.

“He will now be placed on the College of Policing’s list of former officers who are barred from working for the police service in the future.”