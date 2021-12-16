Tribute to man who died in collision at Pilton

A tribute has been issued to a man who died in a collision on the A361 Park Hill, Pilton, overnight Thursday 9 to Friday 10 December.

The family of Harry Brooksbank, 27, of Shepton Mallet, said: “We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of Harry, a wonderful warm, fun loving son and brother. We will miss him dreadfully. We would like to thank everyone for their love and support.”

They are being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them in their loss.

Emergency services were called just before 2am on Friday after a black Ford Fiesta was in collision with a utility pole. Sadly Mr Brooksbank was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Investigations into the collision continue. Anyone who travelled along the A361 at about 2am, who saw the Fiesta before the collision, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221289527.