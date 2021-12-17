Witness appeal after woman injured in disorder

We’re appealing for information and witnesses to a disorder at a leisure centre involving a large group of people.

A woman in her 30s suffered a cut to her eye after a glass was thrown at her during the incident, which happened between 11.45pm and 11.55pm on 30 October at Bawa Healthcare and Leisure on Southmead Road, Bristol.

Her injuries have left her with damaged vision.

Investigating officer PC Mitchell Curtis said: “This was an isolated incident which was contained within the leisure centre.

“While we’ve spoken to a number of people who at the venue at the time, we know there are others who were there who we’d still like to hear from.

“We’re particularly keen to talk to anyone with information about part of the incident in which a glass was thrown at one of the victims. Her face has been left scarred by glass and she continues to receive treatment for a partial loss of sight in one eye.

“The woman who threw the glass is described as white, approximately 5ft with black hair. She was wearing an all-black catsuit with black cat-like fancy dress makeup on her face.

“If you have any information which can help our inquiry, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221255544.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.