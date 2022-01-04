Appeal after man found injured in Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help to establish how a man found injured in Bristol last Monday (27 December) came by his injuries.

The man, who is in his 50s, is currently in hospital in a serious condition after being found on Gatton Road in the St Werburgh’s area of the city at around 7.45am.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We are keeping an open mind about what happened and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Gatton Road area between 2.45am and 7.45am last Monday who has information which could help us.