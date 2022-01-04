Appeal: Attempted robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a woman was the victim of an attempted robbery in Manor Woods, Bristol.

The victim, who is aged in her 60s, was approached by a male on the main path through the wood near the duck pond between 11.20am and 11.30am on Wednesday 15 December.

He threatened her with a knife and demanded money.

The victim was not physically harmed but left distressed by the incident.

The offender is described as white, with short brown hair, aged in his mid-late teens, of a slight build, wearing a blue face mask. The knife he was carrying is described as being around 10 inches long with a marbled handle.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that could insist our inquiry.

If you can help, please call 101 crime reference number 5221294177 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.