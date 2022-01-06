Appeal to identify witness in Weston-super-Mare robbery

We’re releasing cctv footage of a man police believe may a key witness to a robbery which took place on Monday 22 November in Best One store, Weston-super-Mare.

Shortly before 6pm, a man entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before taking money from the till.He is described as black, aged 30 – 35 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans and a black face mask. He left the store in the direction of Wooler Road.

Police believe the man pictured in CCTV may have seen what happened and may be able to assist with their investigation.

If you can help us identify him, or if you have any other information, please call 101 and quote reference 5221275167.