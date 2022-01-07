Appeal to trace stolen Fantic GT50

Have you seen this motorbike which was stolen from St George, Bristol, overnight Monday 3 to Tuesday 4 January?

It was one of four stolen when thieves broke into a garage and shed between 11.30pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday.

Three were found abandoned but this red Fantic GT50 is still outstanding.

Officers have issued a Neighbourhood Watch alert and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the Beaufort Road area of St George and in Gill Avenue and Whittington Road, Fishponds, and Howard Street, Whitehall, where the recovered bikes were found.

If you have dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5222001991.