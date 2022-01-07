Appeal to trace stolen Fantic GT50
Have you seen this motorbike which was stolen from St George, Bristol, overnight Monday 3 to Tuesday 4 January?
It was one of four stolen when thieves broke into a garage and shed between 11.30pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday.
Three were found abandoned but this red Fantic GT50 is still outstanding.
Officers have issued a Neighbourhood Watch alert and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the Beaufort Road area of St George and in Gill Avenue and Whittington Road, Fishponds, and Howard Street, Whitehall, where the recovered bikes were found.
If you have dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5222001991.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.