CCTV appeal after cash and jewellery stolen in burglary

We need the public’s help to identify a man in a CCTV image we’re releasing as part of an investigation into a burglary in South Gloucestershire.

A significant quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen from a property in Winterbourne on Friday, 26 November.

Specialist crime scene investigators examined the property following the incident while house to house enquiries were also carried out.

Officers think the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their inquiry and are asking people who recognise him to contact police.