CCTV appeal after cash and jewellery stolen in burglary
We need the public’s help to identify a man in a CCTV image we’re releasing as part of an investigation into a burglary in South Gloucestershire.
A significant quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen from a property in Winterbourne on Friday, 26 November.
Specialist crime scene investigators examined the property following the incident while house to house enquiries were also carried out.
Officers think the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their inquiry and are asking people who recognise him to contact police.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221278721, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.