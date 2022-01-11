CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Nailsea
Can you help us identify this man?
We’d like to talk to him in connection with an assault in Nailsea during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
A man in his 30s was the victim of a sustained attack by another man outside Kebab Kitchen in Nailsea on Crown Glass Place at 12.30am.
The victim required hospital treatment for facial injuries.
The offender is described as white, of medium build, aged in his late 20s and about 6ft tall. He had short dark hair, light stubble and a moustache and wore a navy blue Hugo Boss long sleeve top and dark blue jeans.
If you know who the man in the CCTV image is, or have any other information about this incident, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000035.
