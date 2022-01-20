CCTV appeal after man punched in Bristol

An assault in Bristol city centre near a takeaway van is being investigated.

The victim, a male in his 30s, was punched in Canons Road at about 1.35am on Saturday 18 December. The suspect is said to have been male and spoke with a Welsh accent.

CCTV enquiries have since been carried out.

We wish to speak to the male, pictured in a bright blue jacket black jeans and white trainers, in connection with our enquiries. It is believed he visited Steinbeck & Shaw that same evening.

Anyone who recognises the male or witnessed the assault is asked to contact us.