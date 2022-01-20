CCTV appeal after man punched in Bristol
An assault in Bristol city centre near a takeaway van is being investigated.
The victim, a male in his 30s, was punched in Canons Road at about 1.35am on Saturday 18 December. The suspect is said to have been male and spoke with a Welsh accent.
CCTV enquiries have since been carried out.
We wish to speak to the male, pictured in a bright blue jacket black jeans and white trainers, in connection with our enquiries. It is believed he visited Steinbeck & Shaw that same evening.
Anyone who recognises the male or witnessed the assault is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221296311, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.