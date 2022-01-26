CCTV appeal: Assault on Whiteladies Road, Bristol

Police want to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image in connection with an assault on a man in his 20s in Bristol.

On Saturday 11 December at around 12.25am, the victim and a friend were standing outside the Kings Arms pub, Whiteladies Road when they were approached by a man and a woman who asked them for a lighter.

The victim was then punched by the unknown male, causing him to fall and hit his head. He attended hospital for his injuries and is now recovering.

The man police wish to speak to is described as white, in his mid-30s, around 5ft 7in tall, with dark short hair, of a stocky build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with black jeans.

If you know who he is, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5221291240.