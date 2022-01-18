CCTV appeal: Burglary in Anchor Road, Bristol

Do you recognise the male and female pictured in these CCTV images?

Police would like to speak to them as part of an investigation into a burglary at student accommodation on Anchor Road, Bristol on Wednesday 5 January at about 6.10pm.

A male and a female, both thought to be around 13-14 years old, gained unauthorised entry into the accommodation building and broke into a key box, before using a master key to enter several rooms.

Electronics and cash were taken and a CCTV monitor was damaged.

If you recognise the two people pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5222004019.