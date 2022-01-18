CCTV appeal: Burglary in Anchor Road, Bristol
Do you recognise the male and female pictured in these CCTV images?
Police would like to speak to them as part of an investigation into a burglary at student accommodation on Anchor Road, Bristol on Wednesday 5 January at about 6.10pm.
A male and a female, both thought to be around 13-14 years old, gained unauthorised entry into the accommodation building and broke into a key box, before using a master key to enter several rooms.
Electronics and cash were taken and a CCTV monitor was damaged.
If you recognise the two people pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5222004019.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.