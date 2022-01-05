CCTV appeal over assault in Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV images and appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered a broken jaw in an apparently unprovoked attack in Bristol.

It happened at about 11.10pm on Friday 17 December on the waterfront, near to Za Za Bazaar.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in these images, seen on CCTV in the area at the time. He’s white and is wearing dark-coloured trousers with a lighter-coloured top and trainers.

Can you help?

We’d ask him – or anyone who can help to trace him – to call 101 and give the reference 5221297150.