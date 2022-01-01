New Year Honour for Inspector Jon Owen

We’re proud of our colleague Jon Owen who was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours for his innovative work to improve our response to people in mental health crisis.

Jon Owen QPM

Often the incidents our officers are called to help with involve people experiencing mental ill health. Thanks to one of Inspector Owen’s initiatives, frontline officers can get practical real-time guidance on mental health legislation and how to access support from NHS community mental health services from a cadre of more than 50 officers who have had extra training.

Jon’s role has also enhanced our partnerships with NHS colleagues providing mental health services.

His work has not only improved our support for vulnerable people in the community. His leadership has helped to break down barriers and encouraged colleagues within the police service to take care of their own mental health.

Jon’s approach has been recognised as best practice by the College of Policing.