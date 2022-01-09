Public appeal to find missing Daniol

We seeking the public’s help to find Daniol who is missing from the Bristol area.

The 44-year-old was last seen on Tuesday 28 December wearing a black/navy top, black jeans and grey trainers.

Daniol is described as white, male, about 6ft 2ins, of a large build and has short brown hair. He’s said to have a distinctive gait.

He has links to Fishponds, Easton and Gloucestershire.

If you see Daniol please call 999 quoting reference 5221305031. Call 101 if you know where he could be.