Reports of threatening behaviour by taxi driver under investigation

We’re aware of a post on social media concerning an incident in which a woman was allegedly threatened and falsely imprisoned by a taxi driver in Bristol.

At present, the victim is unidentified and enquiries are ongoing to establish their identity. We’d ask them to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference 5222012159.

Police are investigating two connected reports which have been made in recent days.

In both incidents, female passengers have reported feeling threatened by a male taxi driver who made comments of an inappropriate and alarming nature. Both women were unharmed.

Police believe they have identified the relevant driver and urgent enquiries are ongoing to progress the investigation.