Tribute to teenager who died in collision

A family has issued a tribute after the death of a 17-year-old in a collision in Weston-super-Mare.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Spring Hill at about 8.20pm on Wednesday 5 January 2022. Tragically Aaliyah Sedley-Jones, known as Lily, died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services.

Her mother said:

“Lily you were taken just as your life was beginning and you were so excited for everything you had to look forward to.

“You made the most of every single day of your life.

“You were my best friend, a breath of fresh air and you lit up any and every room you walked into.

“You were so scared of losing anyone you loved and the only comfort I have is that at least now you will never have to suffer the pain everyone that knows you is feeling right now.

“You genuinely were too perfect for this cruel world and the time where I can be with you again cannot come soon enough.

“Your four brothers and all of your family and friends will keep your memory alive as long as we all live. We will never stop talking about you as you were the most caring, considerate, loving, funny, most beautiful girl and the time we had with you we will cherish forever.

“Taken from us at the worst age of only 17 in a sudden tragic accident that will forever haunt us.

“We were proud of you every moment of every day and we love you more than you could ever imagine my beautiful Lily.”