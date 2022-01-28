Wanted appeal for Marcus Stroud

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate Marcus Stroud.

The 28-year-old, from Bristol, is wanted for breach of licence and breach of a restraining order.

He’s white, 5ft 11ins, with dark hair.

He’s known to frequent the Redfield area of Bristol as well as the Kingswood and Patchway areas of South Gloucestershire.

If you see Stroud, please don’t approach him, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222015563, or ring 101 with any other information which could help us find him.