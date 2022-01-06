Witness appeal after man and woman assaulted in Taunton

A man and a woman were assaulted by a group of young people aged between 12-15 years old in Taunton on Thursday 30 December and we’d like anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

The incident happened at 7.26pm at the junction of Wordsworth Drive and Lisieux Way in Taunton. Both victims suffered injuries, with one requiring hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as wearing dark clothing and carrying metal poles and large sticks.

We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assaults, particularly anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference number 5221305166 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.