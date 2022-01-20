Witness appeal: Woman assaulted in robbery attempt

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted during a robbery attempt in Bristol.

A 22-year-old woman was near Kings Weston Sports and Social Club, in Napier Miles Road, when she was approached by an unknown man on a black mountain bike, at around 8pm on Saturday 15 January.

The man punched the victim in the face, pushed her to the floor and attempted to take her trainers. He then left in the direction of The Gastons.

The offender is described as white, of slim build, between 17 and 23 years old, around 5ft 7ins, and wearing a light grey tracksuit, with the hood up.

We want to speak to anyone in the area at the time, who either saw any part of this incident or who may have seen the offender before or after the offence took place.

If you know who the offender is, or have any other information or footage which could help our ongoing investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222011705.