Witnesses to Downend collision sought

Were you in Chestnut Road, Downend, at about 9.50am today, Friday 28 January?

We need to hear from you if you saw or have any dashcam footage of a collision involving a white van and a woman who was on foot.

It happened as the van was turning off the road into a parking area. The woman has gone to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Her family are aware and our thoughts are with them.

Officers investigating are also keen to hear from anyone who saw the van or the woman, who was wearing a pink coat, in the moments before the collision.