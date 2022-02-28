Appeal for witnesses after woman raped in Yate

We’re investigating after a woman reported a that man had raped her in Yate overnight Sunday 27 to Monday 28 February.

It happened in the area off Folly Bridge Close behind McColls and the Cranleigh Court Chapel.

The woman told the specially-trained officers who first attended that she was walking home after meeting a friend when two men attacked her and one of them raped her.

She said both men were wearing black clothing and black masks and described the man who carried out the sexual assault as aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 5ins tall and skinny and the other man as aged 25 to 35, about 6ft and stocky.

The woman will be offered access to counselling and health services as well as support throughout the case.

Yate Neighbourhood Sergeant Terry Murphy said: “We are doing everything we can to catch these men. You will see an increased police presence in Yate as officers carry out searches and house to house enquiries. We will also be carrying out targeted uniformed patrols and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to talk to us.”

If you were in the area of Folly Bridge Close and Cranleigh Court Road between 10.30pm and midnight on Sunday 27 February and saw anything which could help the investigation, please get in touch.

Detectives leading the investigation also want to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage of the area at around that time, or who has any other information.