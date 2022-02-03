Appeal to identify man following attempted theft – Bridgwater

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an attempted theft in Bridgwater.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, 8 January.

A man described as Asian, aged in his 20s, with short dark hair, wearing a large blue puffer jacket, black jeans and black shoes was witnessed by staff at a shop attempting to steal hundreds of pounds worth of clothes.

He left the store empty handed after being challenged.