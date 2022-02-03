Appeal to identify man following attempted theft – Bridgwater
Do you recognise this man?
Officers would like to speak to him as part of an ongoing investigation into an attempted theft in Bridgwater.
The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, 8 January.
A man described as Asian, aged in his 20s, with short dark hair, wearing a large blue puffer jacket, black jeans and black shoes was witnessed by staff at a shop attempting to steal hundreds of pounds worth of clothes.
He left the store empty handed after being challenged.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222005755, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.