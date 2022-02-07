CCTV appeal after stolen bank card used in Shepton Mallet

Can you help us identify this woman?

We’d like to talk to her as we think she may be able to help our inquiry into the fraudulent use of a debit card.

The woman is described as white, of slim build, aged in her 30s or 40s and with shoulder length hair.

A card was stolen from a vehicle on 5 December and was later used at an ATM in Shepton Mallet.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and remains released under investigation.