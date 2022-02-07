CCTV appeal after stolen bank card used in Shepton Mallet
Can you help us identify this woman?
We’d like to talk to her as we think she may be able to help our inquiry into the fraudulent use of a debit card.
The woman is described as white, of slim build, aged in her 30s or 40s and with shoulder length hair.
A card was stolen from a vehicle on 5 December and was later used at an ATM in Shepton Mallet.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and remains released under investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221287505, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.