CCTV appeal: Assault in Bristol pub
Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which took place in the male toilets of the Old Duke Pub, King Street, Bristol on Saturday 18 December between 5.40pm and 6pm.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was left with significant facial and head injuries.
If you know who he is or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting reference 5221296797.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.