CCTV appeal: Assault in Bristol pub

Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with a serious assault which took place in the male toilets of the Old Duke Pub, King Street, Bristol on Saturday 18 December between 5.40pm and 6pm.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was left with significant facial and head injuries.

If you know who he is or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting reference 5221296797.