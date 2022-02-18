Have you seen wanted Matthew Sheppard?

Skip to content

Can you help us find Matthew Sheppard from North Somerset?

The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault of an emergency worker. He is known to have links with Weston-super-Mare.

Sheppard is described as male, white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has short brown hair and brown eyes. He also has names, including ‘Sheps’, tattooed on his left hand and right arm.

If you see Sheppard, don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222038208, or ring 101 with any other information.