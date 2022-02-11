Have you seen wanted Scott Baird?

We are asking the public to help us find Scott Baird.

The 31-year-old is wanted in connection with a criminal damage investigation. He is thought to have links with the Mendip area.

Baird is described as male, white, of a slim build and is about 5ft 4ins tall. He has cropped black hair, blue eyes and a tattoo with a female’s name and a date on the right side of his neck.

If you see Baird, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222030065, or ring 101 with any other information.