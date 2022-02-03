Images released as part of investigation into Bath racially aggravated GBH
We’re releasing images of three men we need the public’s help to identify as part of our investigation into a racially aggravated GBH.
A man in his 20s sustained a broken leg and a head injury after being attacked in the churchyard of Bath Abbey at around 3.45am on Thursday, 20 January.
The victim required an operation following the incident in which his silver Citizen watch and Apple AirPods were also stolen.
We’re treating the attack as racially aggravated due to words used by the offenders.
The victim has been offered support and we’re keeping him updated on the progress of the investigation.
As part of their inquiry, officers would like to speak to the three men in the images as they think they may have information which could help.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222015329, or complete our online appeals form.
