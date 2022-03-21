Appeal to identify men after hammer used in Yeovil GBH

We’re releasing an image of two men we need the public’s help to identify following a GBH in Yeovil.

We’re keen to speak to the men after a man in his 40s was assaulted on Henford Hill between 8.30am and 8.45am on Friday (18 March).

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including facial fractures and lost teeth after being struck in the face with a hammer. He remains in hospital awaiting surgery.

One of the offenders is described as white, around 6ft tall, of large build with a beard. He wore a black hat, a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and dark coloured shoes with a white band on the sole and white laces.

The other is also described as white and around 6ft tall with short dark hair. He wore a black jacket with a fur hood, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises either of the men, or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact us.