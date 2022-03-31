Appeal to locate wanted man Ricky Horsford
Can you help us find 39-year-old Ricky Horsford – also known as Richard/Ricky Dean?
He is wanted after failing to attend court for theft, criminal damage and assault charges.
He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.
He’s known to frequent the areas of Bridgwater and Highbridge.
If you see Ricky, please don’t approach him. Call 999 quoting reference 5222049907 or ring 101 with any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222049907, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.