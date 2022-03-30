Siobhan Pearson wanted on prison recall

Can you help us find Siobhan Pearson who is wanted?

Pearson, 34, is wanted on a recall to prison. She is known to have links to Bristol city centre, South Bristol and Stokes Croft.

She is described as white, female, about 5ft 3ins, slim build and with long wavy blonde and light brown hair. She also has green eyes and a West Country accent.

If you see Pearson, please don’t approach her, call 999 quoting reference 5222001278, or ring 101 with any other information.