Wanted: Can you help us find Kurtis Ram?

Can you help us find wanted man Kurtis Ram?
The 27-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court for a drugs offence.
He is known to frequent Bridgwater and Taunton.
Ram is described as being of Asian ethnic origin. He has dark hair, brown eyes and is of slim build and around 5ft 10in tall. He has a rose tattoo in front of his right ear and the name ‘Amelia’ is tattooed on his left arm.
If you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 5221049521, or ring 101 with any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221049521, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.