Wanted: Can you help us find Kurtis Ram?

Can you help us find wanted man Kurtis Ram?

The 27-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in court for a drugs offence.

He is known to frequent Bridgwater and Taunton.

Ram is described as being of Asian ethnic origin. He has dark hair, brown eyes and is of slim build and around 5ft 10in tall. He has a rose tattoo in front of his right ear and the name ‘Amelia’ is tattooed on his left arm.

If you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 5221049521, or ring 101 with any other information.