Appeal to find Lee Hucker for prison recall

We are asking the public to help us find Lee Hucker who is wanted on a recall to prison.

Hucker has links to Pucklechurch, in South Gloucestershire, as well as the Old Market area of Bristol.

The 36-year-old is described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins, with short light brown hair, blue eyes and has a West Country accent.

He has BS16 tattooed on his knuckles, plus the name of a female on the right side of his neck.