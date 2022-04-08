Appeal to find Lee Hucker for prison recall
We are asking the public to help us find Lee Hucker who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Hucker has links to Pucklechurch, in South Gloucestershire, as well as the Old Market area of Bristol.
The 36-year-old is described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins, with short light brown hair, blue eyes and has a West Country accent.
He has BS16 tattooed on his knuckles, plus the name of a female on the right side of his neck.
If you see Hucker, don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222076327, or ring 101 with any other information.