Appeal to find missing teenager Madison
We’re continuing to ask the public to be on the lookout and help us find missing 15-year-old girl Madison.
She’s been missing since Friday, 15 April although we do have a confirmed sighting of her in the Horfield area of Bristol at 2.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, 19 April).
When she went missing, she was wearing a grey jacket, black leggings with a white stripe and black Adidas trainers as pictured in the images below.
Madison, from Southmead, is described as white, about 5ft and of average build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and fringe.
We know Madison also has links to several areas of the South West – Wiltshire, Gloucester, Devon and Cornwall – as well as Gwent and the West Midlands.
Anyone who sees Madison should call 999 right away and give reference number 5222089719. Alternatively, if you know where she may have gone, call 101 and provide the call-handler with the same reference number.