Appeal to find missing teenager Madison

We’re continuing to ask the public to be on the lookout and help us find missing 15-year-old girl Madison.

She’s been missing since Friday, 15 April although we do have a confirmed sighting of her in the Horfield area of Bristol at 2.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, 19 April).

When she went missing, she was wearing a grey jacket, black leggings with a white stripe and black Adidas trainers as pictured in the images below.

Madison, from Southmead, is described as white, about 5ft and of average build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and fringe.

We know Madison also has links to several areas of the South West – Wiltshire, Gloucester, Devon and Cornwall – as well as Gwent and the West Midlands.