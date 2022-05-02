Appeal for information on missing man Joseph, 31

Have you seen missing man Joseph, 31?

Joseph is from the Clifton area of Bristol and has not been seen or heard from since Saturday 30 April at 8.45pm.

This is very out of character for him and we’re concerned for his welfare.

He is originally from New Zealand and is described as being of mixed ethnicity, with short dark hair and stubble. He’s around 5ft 11in tall with an athletic build. He has sleeve tattoos on both forearms and may be wearing black high top Nike trainers, a long black wax jacket and a blue Seattle Mariners baseball cap.

If you see Joseph or know where he is, please call 101 quoting reference 5222103145.