Appeal: Have you seen missing Cartel, 14?

We’re seeking the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Cartel.

He is missing from the Manchester area, where he was last seen on Saturday 23 April. Police are concerned for his welfare.

It’s believed Cartel may have travelled to the Bath area and we’re asking the public to call us if they see him.

He’s described as male and of mixed ethnicity. He’s approximately 5ft 4in tall and of a slim build, with brown eyes and short dark wavy hair. He has a tattoo on his right hand of a heart with line through.

If you see Cartel, call 999 quoting reference 5222102296 or call 101 with any other information.