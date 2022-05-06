Appeal launched after woman sustains serious facial injury at Bath nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man we would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Bath nightclub.

On Saturday 19 March, a 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being hit in the face by a glass bottle in Labyrinth Bar and Nightclub, on North Parade, Bath.

The incident took place at around 12.45am and left the victim with serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The offender is described as being a white man, around 6ft 2ins tall, with dark brown shaggy hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers and had visible body hair around his neck line.

If you witnessed the incident or recognise the man pictured, please contact us.