Appeal to locate missing Ebonnee-Rae, 16

Have you seen Ebonnee-Rae ?

The 16-year-old is missing from the Hengrove area and we are concerned for her welfare.

She was last sighted at Asda Whitchurch at 10am on Wednesday 4 May.

She’s described as white, around 5ft 9in, of medium build with shoulder length brown hair which is blonde at the tips. She was last seen wearing a light blue tracksuit with white writing.

If you see Ebonnee-Rae, please call 999 and give the reference 5222105585, or call 101 with any other information.