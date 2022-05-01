Appeal to locate missing teenager Ellie-May from Bristol

Have you seen 15-year-old Ellie-May?

She was last seen on Friday evening (29 April) in the Bedminster area of Bristol and police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of a slim build, with long dark blonde/light brown hair.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black padded short coat with a fur hood and black leggings, carrying a shoulder bag.

If you see Ellie-May, call 999 quoting reference 5222101813 or call 101 with any other information.