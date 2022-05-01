Appeal to locate wanted Kelly Hooper
We’re asking the public to call us if they see Kelly Hooper.
The 43-year-old from Bristol is wanted by police on recall to prison.
Hooper is described as white, around 4ft 11in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a Chinese symbol tattooed on her back and a Celtic design tattoo on her left foot.
She is known to frequent Bedminster, Soundwell, Fishponds, and Staple Hill.
If you see her, don’t approach. Call 999 quoting reference 5222095402, or 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.